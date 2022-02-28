BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people marched through Boston on Sunday in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We want to show that we will march for peace even though we are so far away from our families, we will do what we can,” said organizer Diana Zlotnikova. “Looking at this crowd, I’m very proud of my people.”

Those who joined the march made their way to the State House, where people shared stories of how this invasion is impacting their loved ones in Ukraine.

“I’m from Ukraine and I want to support my family and my friends and I don’t want war in Ukraine,” Anastasia Barton said as she fought back tears.

She said her mother decided to not leave Ukraine “because she doesn’t want to leave her husband behind.”

Barton added that she’s worried about those who are stuck hiding in bomb shelters and unable to flee to a NATO neighbor.

“My best friend is in Kyiv right in a basement,” Barton said. “She can barely breathe there and she’s very sick.”

People from Russia also joined the march, including one woman who told 7NEWS, “For the first time in my life I am ashamed to say I am from Russia.”

Many of the demonstrators said they hoped to see world leaders impose more sanctions on Russia and that in the meantime, they will continue pushing officials to take action.

