BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people marched through Boston to the State House Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We want to show that we will march for peace even though we are so far away from our families, we will do what we can,” said organizer Diana Zlotnikova. “Looking at this crowd, I’m very proud of my people.”

Anastasia Barton fought back tears as she talked about the invasion’s effect on her family still in Ukraine.

“I’m from Ukraine and I want to support my family and my friends, and I don’t want war in Ukraine,” Barton said. “Leave our country alone.”

