BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the City of Boston over immigration policies. The lawsuit centers on Mayor Michelle Wu’s sanctuary city laws.

The lawsuit names Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Police Department and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. The DOJ claims Boston enforces policies that undermine law enforcement and protect illegal immigrants.

Earlier this year, United States Border Czar Tom Homan, commented on the city, saying, “I’m coming to Boston, I’m bringing hell with me” in response to Boston’s police commissioner’s remarks that he would not comply with planned ICE raids.

The DOJ also calls out Mayor Wu in its 17 page civil complaint, writing, “In the face of this monumental crisis, Boston mayor Michelle Wu has repeatedly chosen to shield these criminals from federal law enforcement…and reaffirmed Boston’s commitment to being a sanctuary city.”

In a statement, Mayor Wu said, “This unconstitutional attack on our city is not a surprise. Boston is a thriving community, the economic and cultural hub of New England, and the safest major city in the country—but this administration is intent on attacking our community to advance their own authoritarian agenda. This is our City, and we will vigorously defend our laws and the constitutional rights of cities, which have been repeatedly upheld in courts across the country. We will not yield.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi writing in a statement, “If Boston won’t protect it’s citizens from illegal alien crime…this Department of Justice will.”

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes says a legal process like this typically takes months to play out.

“They want to deal with the lack of what they perceive to be cooperation from the cities,” Hoopes said. “So first and foremost, they’re turning to the courts and this lawsuit is probably one of the first in the country to see if they can get a federal judge or federal judges to order the City of Boston to cooperate.”

