BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Ukrainian community in the Boston area came together for a day of unity on Sunday to gather supplies for family members facing the devastation of Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England partnered with Center Makor in Brookline for the day of dancing, music, food and art. People created backpacks of medical supplies to be shipped off to Poland and then taken to Ukraine.

Community members said they were fearful for family members back in Ukraine.

“My family is in Kharkiv, Mariupol, I have no connection with a lot of them,” said Larisa Goncharenko “Some people got out, some people didn’t get out, and I’m very concerned about all of them.”

But they said they were determined to help however they could.

“The longer the war goes, the more help they’re going to need. There are wounded people every day and medical supplies in dire need,” said Yana Brodskiy as she collected supplies.

“It’s not the first time in our history, we will persist, we will rebuild, we will go nowhere, Ukraine will prevail,” said event organizer Lesya Kuzyk.

