CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge pastor says his congregation is much bigger than a building after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through his church just hours after an afternoon Easter Sunday service had finished.

The Rev. Robin Lutjohann said he was devastated as he watched Faith Lutheran Church go up in flames on Sunday night and called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“It is a place that is loved by the community,” he said. “There’s a sign in front of the building, a banner that we’ve put up there, ever since COVID, during the season of Easter, which says, ‘We will rise.’ And we will.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

