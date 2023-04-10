CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The steeple of a Cambridge church is still standing Monday morning after a massive, multi-alarm blaze ripped through the building on Easter Sunday.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks late into the night to fight flames that were burning inside Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway.

The church’s pastor said there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire caused a lot of damage to the church, including a partial roof collapse. Crews are still monitoring the steeple in case it collapses as well.

The fire chief estimates that, at one point, there were 150 firefighters from about a dozen departments trying to put the flames out. Several firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.

The Rev. Robin Lutjohann said he was devastated as he watched Faith Lutheran Church go up in flames on Sunday night and called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“It is a place that is loved by the community,” he said. “There’s a sign in front of the building, a banner that we’ve put up there, ever since COVID, during the season of Easter, which says, ‘We will rise.’ And we will.”

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and are set to find out Monday morning if they can get back inside.

“You see it on the news and you’re just like, ‘Alright, it’s going to happen to someone else, It’ll never happen to me,'” said resident Rob Peterson. “It’s weird when it’s actually you.”

Crews remained on scene overnight to monitor hot spots and determine whether the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

