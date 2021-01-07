‘We won’t back down’: Dozens march through Boston in rally against DC riots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people marched through the streets of Boston with a message Thursday night — rallying against Wednesday’s riots in the US Capitol.

The rally was brought together by a number of different organizations such as the Socialist Alternative who said their goal to unite people in the area against what they call an attempted coup and the far right.

With signs and megaphones in hand, the crowd marched from the State House to City Hall.

“Our job begins tonight to show that we won’t back down against Trump,” one protester said. “We won’t back down against white supremacists and the far right.”

The rally was held in direct response to the events that took place in Washington DC. Those in attendance said the behavior exhibited was shocking but also expected

“What happened yesterday was completely insane but it also shows that Trump is almost out of office and that’s great but Trumpism and the far right are not going away,” Socialist Alternative Organizer Elan Axelbank said.

The group said that the rally may have been a reaction to what happened the day before but that the work does not end here.

“And here in Boston we need to fix the T we need to build affordable housing for all of our homeless and we do that by taxing the rich,” one protester said.

Goals they plan to achieve with a united front.

“When we come together it makes me feel hopeful it makes me feel like we can win,” protester Joey Vanleeuwen said.

