Weapons charges against Patriots player Jack Jones have been dropped, the DA announced Tuesday.

The defensive back was arrested at Logan Airport in June for allegedly bringing two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.

As part of his deal, Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation, including 48 hours of community service of outreach and education to youth and community organizations regarding the dangers of firearms, firearm safety and the proper handling of firearms, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Jones’s attorney Rosemary Scapicchio said in a statement that Jones “is grateful that the situation is resolved and looking forward to this Sunday’s game.”

In June, The TSA in a statement said officers initially found the loaded guns and ammunition “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage.” The TSA said officers notified state police once they found the guns.

Jones previously pleaded not guilty to nine counts related to the incident, including two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He was also charged with an airport security violation.

