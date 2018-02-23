Weapons seized after large police response in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A large police response Friday afternoon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ended with the seizure of several weapons.

Police responded to Kearsarge Way after they learned of a man who allegedly man threats, according to SeacoastOnline. The situation ended peacefully.

Photos from the scene showed a SWAT team and heavily-armed officers in the area.

A police negotiator was spotted at the scene. The area was blocked off for several hours. Police asked residents to stay away.

Several weapons, including two AR-15 rifles and three handguns, were reportedly seized.

No charges have been filed.

The situation on Kearsarge Way has been resolved peacefully. Thank you all for your patience and cooperation! — Portsmouth NH Police (@portsmouthnhpd) February 23, 2018

Developing police presence on Kearsarge Way. Please avoid the area if possible. — Portsmouth NH Police (@portsmouthnhpd) February 23, 2018

