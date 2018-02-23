Weapons seized after large police response in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A large police response Friday afternoon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ended with the seizure of several weapons.

Police responded to Kearsarge Way after they learned of a man who allegedly man threats, according to SeacoastOnline. The situation ended peacefully.

Photos from the scene showed a SWAT team and heavily-armed officers in the area.

Credit: Rich Beauchesne

A police negotiator was spotted at the scene. The area was blocked off for several hours. Police asked residents to stay away.

Several weapons, including two AR-15 rifles and three handguns, were reportedly seized.

No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending