Weapons seized after large police response in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A large police response Friday afternoon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ended with the seizure of several weapons.
Police responded to Kearsarge Way after they learned of a man who allegedly man threats, according to SeacoastOnline. The situation ended peacefully.
Photos from the scene showed a SWAT team and heavily-armed officers in the area.
A police negotiator was spotted at the scene. The area was blocked off for several hours. Police asked residents to stay away.
Several weapons, including two AR-15 rifles and three handguns, were reportedly seized.
No charges have been filed.
