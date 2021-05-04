(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is paying homage to Star Wars with creative signage on the highway.

State Highway Administer Jonathan Gulliver posted examples of signs that drivers could see on Star Wars Day, including, “Only a Sith litters. Keep Mass. clean” and “There is no try. Wear a seatbelt you will.”

“You may be wondering about some unusual messages on @MassDOT highway signs today. It’s always a good day for safety and litter messages but today is also a special day for Star Wars fans, so we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages. #MayThe4thBeWithYou,” he wrote.

The informal commemorative day is celebrated annually on May 4.

And a few more. We will be alternating these on @MassDOT signs this morning and afternoon.#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/EwLUIn1tNZ — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) May 4, 2021

