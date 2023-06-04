Family members, survivors and local advocates gathered together to remember those lost to gun violence and demand change Saturday.

“It is possible to build community,” Rep.Ayanna Pressley said. “It is possible to foster peace… it is possible to foster healing.”

In Roxbury, volunteers from several peace organizations hosted an event to honor the many lives lost each year to gun violence. It’s part of the “Wear Orange Campaign” to end the public health crises, which has more than 300 events nationwide.

The campaign was started 10 years ago by a young group in Chicago who lost a friend at the hands of gun violence.

“They decided that to honor her whole wonderful, beautiful life, they would ask people to wear orange,” said Angela Christiana, a member of Massachusetts Moms Demand Action. “Because orange is a color that cannot be ignored, and orange is the color that hunters wear in the woods that says ‘Don’t Shoot.’”

The event featured several speeches from public officials and survivors of gun violence as well as arts and crafts activities, music, food and even an uplifting workout in an effort to foster peace.

“We have to end the pain and suffering for the future so they don’t have to experience what we are experiencing now,” one of the speakers said.

“Members from the Massachusetts Moms Demand Action were in the crowd. Their mission is to raise awareness of gun violence on the local level.

On May 25, a gunfight erupted in Roxbury on Shawmut Avenue, sending bystanders and kids running for cover. Just three days later, two separate shootings occurred at Revere Beach that injured three people.

“A lot of the country, when there’s a mass shooting or a shooting, everybody turns their attention for a short time but then we forget, and we forget about the communities that end up being most impacted on a day-to-day basis,” Christiana said.

