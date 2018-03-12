Weary residents hoping third storm keeps the power on

BOXFORD (WHDH) — Laura Meegan pointed to the spot in her yard where broken branches went down — right near her service dog’s fenced-in backyard.

The downed trees from the past storms wreaked havoc, cutting power to hundreds in Boxford, forcing Meegan and her best friend to hunker down in a hotel.

“I have rheumatoid arthritis,” she said. “So if the weather gets really cold and I have no heater, running water, or anything, I have to pick up with my service dog and leave and find somewhere to go.”

Her father, Rich, braved the cold from the last storm.

“I actually read and tried to keep warm in the bed,” he said. “And that was about it.”

Over the past two storms, people across the state have been forced to become very familiar with their generators as driving snow and strong winds pummeled the state. Tonight, many people may have to fire them up again.

Spokespeople with National Grid say the company will have hundreds of crews on standby tonight and tomorrow. Eversource will have helicopters, snowmobiles, trucks, and foot crews at the ready.

In Boxford, residents are similarly prepared.

“I’ll go back to the hotel,” Laura said. “They’re great. I think we’re regulars now.”

Those who are sticking around are grateful their utilities were finally fixed over the weekend — giving them just enough time to get ready to lose them again.

“Thankfully we got it all back, but I’m not looking forward to the next one,” Rich Meegan said.

According to MEMA, on the eve of the storm, just 680 residents were without power as of 10 p.m. Monday. Residents across the region are hopeful that number won’t rise much this time around.

More from 7’s Jeremy Reiner:

Even with dry snow inland, some isolated power disruption possible due to compromised trees & limbs from last week's nor'easter. Scattered power outages likely along coast/cape/islands. #7news pic.twitter.com/jdPEzbwq8Q — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)