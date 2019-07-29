Weather officials: Third tornado struck Yarmouth last week

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a third tornado hit West Yarmouth during a barrage of wild winds last week that left thousands without power.

The tornado touched down in West Yarmouth between noon and 12:01 p.m. last Tuesday, NWS officials said. It was classified EF-1, with winds hitting a maximum speed of 90 mph.

The third tornado had a width of 50 yards and was a quarter of a mile long — which was still dwarfed by the tornado that tore the roof off a local hotel.

