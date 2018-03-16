Weather pattern suggests another ‘sizable’ storm for New England next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fourth major March storm could hit New England as early as next week.

“With lingering cold air across Southern Canada and Northern New England, this may be another sizable event,” Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Chances for a storm are highest between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest models.

7News’ meteorologists say it’s too early to nail down exact details at this time.

“The pattern is complex and convoluted, so give it a couple more days for things to become clearer regarding the storm,” Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.

If the coastal storm develops and moves in, it could bring rain, snow and wind.

