Weather postpones woman’s sentencing for death of 10-year-old daughter

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Bad weather on Friday delayed the sentencing of a woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a high-profile case that prompted changes to the state’s child protection system.

The sentencing of Sharon Carrillo was postponed because courts, like all state offices, were closed because of snow and ice . No new sentencing date was set.

Carrillo was convicted in the death of Marissa Kennedy, whose bruised and battered body was found in the family’s home in Stockton Springs in 2018.

Law enforcement officials said the crime scene was staged to make it look like the death was an accident. An autopsy concluded that Marissa had a brain bleed and a lacerated liver, along with multiple older injuries.

Carrillo’s estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

