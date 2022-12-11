WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responding to spin-outs and crashes across Massachusetts Sunday night as snow began coating roadways across the state.

The dangerous driving conditions prompted officials to announce speed restrictions in some areas and urge drivers to take extra precautions until the storm moves out later tonight.

As of 8 p.m., state police have issued a 40 mph speed restriction on the Mass. Pike from the New York border to mile marker 51.

As of 8 pm per @MassStatePolice

I-90 speed restriction of 40 mph between NY-mile marker 51 and no tandems or specialty permit vehicles allowed — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 12, 2022

In #Merrimac crash with serious injury: I-495 southbound is closed and traffic SB being detoured off at exit 115. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 11, 2022

A serious injury crash in on I-495 in Merrimac prompted the closure of the southbound side of the highway.

MassDOT has ~ 843 pieces equipment deployed in storm operations. Pavement temperatures are below freezing in all regions of state — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 11, 2022

Multiple minor traffic crashes and several disabled motor vehicles reported throughout the town. All seem to be weather related; please be aware of the current icy road conditions as you navigate the streets of Brookline tonight. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) December 12, 2022

Crashes now inc Stockbridge I-90 EB: TT crash into guardrail. In Merrimac, I-495 SB still closed due to multi vehicle crash involving a TT & SB traffic detoured off at exit 115,Broad St — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 11, 2022

Traffic alert: officers are responding to numerous car crashes throughout the city. Roads are getting slippery. Please slow down and use extra caution. — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) December 11, 2022

Drive with care and caution –



➡️ Reduce your speed

➡️ Use your headlights 🚘💡

➡️ Leave extra space between you and the vehicle you’re following 🚙 ___ 🚗

➡️ Put away all distractions📱👈

➡️ Clear all snow & ice off your vehicle ❄️

➡️ and always buckle up! pic.twitter.com/f0LqAq2Ioo — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 11, 2022

17:14 Reported MV CRASH at/near 46 ANDOVER ROAD #Billerica — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) December 11, 2022

PWD crews are hard at work treating and clearing #BostonStreets. We currently have 130 pieces of equipment working #citywide. Pics below from Centre St. in #WestRoxbury. pic.twitter.com/efMev2MISN — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 11, 2022

In Worcester, a winter parking ban was announced beginning at 8 p.m., towing and ticketing will be enforced, and there would be free parking in municipal garages after 6 p.m.

Parts of eastern Massachusetts are expected to get a coating to 1 inch of snow. Parts of Western Massachusetts are preparing to receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow before the end of the night.

The Department of Transportation says the state has 843 pieces of equipment out treating the roadways.

