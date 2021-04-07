(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7Weather: Dry Pattern Continues, 70 Within Sight
- Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus rises to 55
- Hingham community rallies around out of state family who traveled to MA for newborn son’s treatment
- ‘Double mutant’ variant discovered in US after initially being detected in India
- More stimulus money is on the way for people who lost their jobs last year
- Fire crews extinguish freight train car fire in Worcester
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage