(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7Weather: Chilly Weekend With Light Snow/Mix Sunday Morning
- Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 110
- Health officials: UK COVID variant detected in New Hampshire for first time
- Massachusetts announces update to its low-risk travel list
- Mass. town requiring students who travel out of state to pass COVID-19 test after February vacation
- Men charged with killing of Mass. man found in burning car
- Pirate skeletons found in 1717 shipwreck off coast of Cape Cod
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage