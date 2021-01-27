(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7WEATHER: Bitter blast of Arctic Air ends the week
- School Closings & Delays
- Town-by-town snow totals (so far): Jan. 27
- 222 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus
- Where can you get vaccinated? Here is a map of sites that are open in Mass.
- Some Stop & Shop locations begin administering COVID-19 vaccines
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage