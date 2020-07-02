(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7Weather: Warmer with a few storms Sunday Afternoon and Evening
- Swimmers ordered out of water at Plymouth beach after shark sighting
- Police: Undercover detectives bust Mass. man with car full of fireworks
- New Hampshire woman who survived flu pandemic of 1918, cancer recovers from coronavirus
- These 25 communities have the most COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts
- Important information for DISH customers
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage