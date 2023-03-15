Cleanup is underway after a nor’easter storm slammed New England Tuesday, leaving some communities in central and western Massachusetts with over 30 inches of snow and knocking out power to thousands.

Where impacts were severe in some high-elevation areas, this week’s nor’easter brought lower snow totals in other spots, leaving only wet roads for much of the day in the Boston metro area and in communities south of Boston.

Towns like Ashby, Hubbardston, and Fitchburg saw inches falling by the hour, each racking up 20-30 inches of snow as plows attempted to tackle loads of heavy, wet snow. Hubbardston surpassed 30 inches of snow before the end of the night.

Further west, communities like Rowe, Plainfield, Colrain and Hawley also saw more than 30 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service. The heavy, wet snow took down trees in some areas.

The snowfall appeared to drop off to the south and to the east, with largely single digit measurements inside I-495.

Temperatures hovering in the mid 30s translated to limited accumulation in Boston and on the South Shore, even with flurries and bursts of heavier snow moving as far south as Bristol County.

The snow gradually lost intensity overnight, dissipating for the most part by early Wednesday morning.

Powerful wind gusts are still affecting coastal regions, though, adding to the threat of possible flooding in some areas.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect as of Wednesday morning. High tide around 5 a.m. is likely to be a bit higher than usual in some areas, causing some pockets of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Major, damaging flooding is not expected.

Warmer weather is in the forecast later this week, with high temperatures possibly reaching 50 degrees by Saturday.

For more information on what’s ahead, check out the 7WEATHER Blog.

