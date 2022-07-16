(CNN) — If you have ever watched “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the film has an unexpected cosmic cameo.

A group of angels listening for prayers is actually Stephan’s Quintet, a compact galaxy group discovered in 1877. The galaxies interlock in a dance 290 million light-years away from Earth.

Now, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured Stephan’s Quintet in stunning clarity, revealing the celestial formation in a new light.

Astronomers and space enthusiasts have waited for Webb’s debut for decades. When US President Joe Biden released the first high-resolution image on Monday, and NASA unveiled the rest a day later, it felt like the entire planet came together to marvel at them.

And the observatory’s scintillating journey is just beginning.

The Webb images show how the infrared observatory can peer through space’s dusty environment to uncover unseen aspects of the universe.

The glistening dots in the first image, the deepest infrared image of the distant universe yet, represent thousands of galaxies. Humankind has never seen some of these faint, far-off systems before.

Previously invisible areas of star birth glow in Webb’s image of the Carina Nebula, which resembles a Van Gogh painting. Meanwhile, the dramatic death of a star plays out in the Southern Ring Nebula.

And clouds float within the hazy, hot atmosphere of a giant exoplanet more than 1,000 light-years away.

