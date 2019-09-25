Website looking to pay NFL fan $2,000 to betray favorite team, cheer on rival

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates Julian Edelman (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - How strong is your loyalty to your favorite NFL team? One website is looking to pay a fan a nice chunk of change to betray their hometown team and cheer on their rival for the rest of the season.

CableTV.com says it will pay one person $2,000 to take on the challenge of spending the rest of the football season cheering for their most hated NFL team.

“The winner will sport a custom-made jersey and post updates to social media, making their season-long betrayal well-known to friends and family alike,” the website said in a news release.

Applications opened last week and the most enthusiastic candidate will be selected next month.

