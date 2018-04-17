Webster convenience store clerk accused of sexually assaulting customer

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A Webster convenience store clerk is facing an indecent assault charge after authorities say he sexually assaulted a customer on Sunday.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to report of a sexual assault involving the clerk from Gilbert’s Market at 95 North Main St., officials said.

A woman was purchasing scratch tickets when she reportedly told the clerk, 20-year-old Ahmad Ali, of Worcester, that it was her birthday. After leaving the store to scratch the tickets, police say Ali motioned to her to come back inside.

That’s when Ali allegedly gave the woman more tickets, wished her a happy birthday and hugged her, officials said. But as the woman tried to leave, Ali allegedly pulled her back and rubbed up against her before she managed to break free and call police.

Surveillance video in the store corroborated the victim’s story, according to investigators.

Ali is charged with indecent assault and battery, lewd and lascivious conduct and assault and battery. He was charged in a similar incident in 2016, for which he is currently serving probation.

He was slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court.

