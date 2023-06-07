WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike sparked a fire that tore through the roof of a home in Webster on Thursday, leaving a family picking up the pieces.

The attic of the home on Colonial Road was struck as a row of powerful thunderstorms rolled across Worcester County.

“I was just in my garage and I heard this loud bang,” a neighbor said of the terrifying moment the lightning struck. “She called me up and said, ‘Can you go to my house, I think it’s on fire,’ and I did and it was, so I started videotaping.”

Fire crews that arrived to extinguish the flames managed to keep the fire from spreading but left the home with significant water damage.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)