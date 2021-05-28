A man is facing criminal charges in connection with the vicious attack of a 73-year-old woman in Dudley early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers who learned that the woman was being treated for serious injuries after driving herself to Harrington Hospital arrested Thomas Smith Jr. 56, of Dudley, who is known to the victim, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests Smith entered the woman’s house, assaulted her, and threatened her with a firearm. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Several lawfully possessed firearms and other evidence were seized from Smith’s residence.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on charges including assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 with serious injury, home invasion, threatening to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, intimidating a witness, and larceny from a building.