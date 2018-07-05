Webster man accused of selling crack while at work facing drug trafficking charges

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of selling crack in the parking lot of the Advanced Auto Parts in Webster where he worked is facing drug trafficking charges after officers executing a search warrant found more than $10,000 worth of crack cocaine at his apartment, police said.

William Perez-Crespo, 32, of Webster, was arrested about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday as the result of a months-long investigation into reports that he was making drug deals while working at the East Main Street auto parts business, according to a press release issued by the Webster Police Department.

Perez-Crespo was arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine, over 100 grams, and possession of a Class E substance.

Detectives and DEA officers say they searched Perez-Crespo’s vehicle Tuesday and found a small amount of crack cocaine. Officers later searched his apartment, where they found 102 grams of crack cocaine worth about $10,000 hidden in the couch, police said.

Perez-Crespo was released on $7,500 cash bail.

