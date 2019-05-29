Webster man arrested on drug, gun charges after Oxford traffic stop

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing weapons and drug charges after state police say he was caught with a loaded gun, pills, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Oxford on Tuesday.

A trooper who stopped a black Toyota Corolla on Route 395 North just before noon asked the driver Eliezer Delvalle, 25, to step out of the vehicle after noticing the odor of freshly burned marijuana and a baggie of marijuana on his lap, according to state police.

Although marijuana is legal in the Bay State, consuming and possessing it in public is not.

After asking all three occupants to step out of the car, police arrested Delvalle after allegedly finding 38 Oxycodone pills and a Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing a large capacity feeding device, and possessing a Class B substance.

