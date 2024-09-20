WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Webster man is facing charges after police said he abused a dog, causing “extensive medical issues.”

Webster police in a statement said officers arrested Cordell Gignilliat near 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at his home on Nelson Street.

Gignilliat was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, according to police.

Police said the dog involved in this incident, named Ziggy, suffered serious injuries “believed to be the result of the abuse.”

Though the Webster police said they hope the dog can recover, officials said she is in need of additional treatment and diagnostic imaging that will likely cost more than $6,000.

Such a cost, police said, “would cripple the current budget for Animal Control in Webster and render any further needs relative to the health and welfare of animals in our care unattainable.”

“Ziggy is but one of many victims of Animal Cruelty and your Webster Police Officers and Animal Control Officer are committed to doing what’s right and being the voice for these voiceless victims,” police said. “We are hopeful that Ziggy can recover but we are mindful of the extensive costs associated with ensuring that and Ziggy’s future is uncertain.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)