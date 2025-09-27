SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing arson charges in connection with a multi-alarm blaze in Southbridge last year that left dozens of residents displaced and left a firefighter hospitalized, officials said.

Gerardo Cruz-Rivera, 34, has been indicted by a Worcester County grand jury for allegedly setting a fire that ripped through two multi-family homes, according to a joint statement issued by Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., Southbridge Fire Chief Paul Normandin, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Southbridge Fire Department, Southbridge Police Department, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Collectively, they determined that the fire began at the rear of 5-7 Union Street at ground level and spread from that area. They further determined that the fire had been intentionally set and continued to gather evidence.

A dozen families were displaced by the early morning fire, which was reported at about 3:25 a.m. Firefighters and apparatus from more than a dozen regional departments responded to the seven-alarm fire and one Southbridge firefighter was transported for an injury he suffered during the seven-alarm response. Working smoke alarms roused the buildings’ occupants, who all escaped safely but lost their homes and possessions.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)