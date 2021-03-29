Webster man has plan for backyard hockey rink after winning $200,000 a year for life Mass. lottery prize

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is the winner of a $200,000 a Year for Life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$200,000 a Year for Life” instant ticket game.

Michael Clemmer chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $3.08 million (before taxes). He plans to build a backyard hockey rink with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Jimmy’s Convenience on South Main Street in Webster.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale.

