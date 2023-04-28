WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of two explosions reported in Weare, NH, this week, one of which injured a passerby.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Boston Field Division announced the arrest of 54-year-old Dale Stewart Jr., who was arrested “in connection with the two explosive devices” in the Town of Weare.

An arrest has been made in connection with the two explosive devices in Weare, NH. Dale STEWART, 54, has been charged on multiple counts and will be arraigned today in Hillsborough County Superior Court. @NH_StatePolice @FBI #NoBetterPartner pic.twitter.com/eR9bcTOsRT — ATF Boston (@ATFBoston) April 28, 2023

Stewart, a Webster, NH, resident, was taken into custody after officials launched an investigation into a pair of explosions that occurred in Weare – one on Wednesday evening at 6:10 p.m. in the area of Dustin Tavern Road and another that happened Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. off Sugar Hill Road.

A passerby was injured in the second explosion, suffering minor injuries from shattered glass after he stopped on his way to work to check out smoke he spotted on the side of the road, according to officials.

The explosion, which 7NEWS sources said was caused by a pipe bomb, shattered a window on the passerby’s van, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Sugar Hill Road was closed off for hours afterwards as federal, state and local authorities swept through the area.

According to the Weare Police Department, authorities were able to later identify a vehicle belonging to a suspect and by 6 p.m. on Thursday, tracked it down and detained Stewart.

“A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and at his residence,” the department stated, adding that a “fully constructed inferno device, aka pipe bomb,” was seized in the process and neutralized by the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

The department said Stewart now faces charges with multiple counts that include:

Throwing/Placing Explosives

Possession of Infernal Machine

Reckless Conduct – Deadly Weapon

2nd Degree Assault; Extreme Indifference

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Mischief

The suspect was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

