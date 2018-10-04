Webster police investigating non-fatal stabbing

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect accused of a domestic stabbing in Webster overnight is expected to face a judge Thursday, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, allegedly stabbed a man twice during what is being considered a domestic confrontation, according to Webster police Deputy Chief Michael Shaw.

The victim suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

