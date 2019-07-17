Webster police make arrest in alleged abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Webster have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a local park, driven to Connecticut, and sexually assaulted, officials said.

The girl and her parents walked into the Webster police station on May 31 to report that the preteen had ridden her bicycle to May Street Park to meet a friend and ended up getting into a car with a man who said he needed help, according to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

The girl told her parents the man took her over the state line into Connecticut, sexually assaulted her, and then dropped her off somewhere in the vicinity of Chase Avenue in Dudley, where she ran to a nearby home.

On WedShaw announced the suspect’s arrest, who the victim described as being white with blonde hair, a “skinny” face, and light facial hair growth.

The suspect’s name has not yet been made public.

Additional details are expected to be announced at a 4 p.m. press conference.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)