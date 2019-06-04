Webster police release new details in alleged abduction, sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police have released new details as they continue search for a person who reportedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from a local park, drove her to Connecticut, and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The girl and her parents walked into the Webster police station about 4:45 p.m. Friday to report that the preteen had ridden her bicycle May Street Park to meet a friend and ended up getting into a car with a male who said he needed help, according to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

The girl told her parents the person took her over the state line into Connecticut, sexually assaulted her, and then dropped her off somewhere in the vicinity of Chase Avenue in Dudley, where she ran to a nearby home.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, two-door car with a light interior.

The male was described as being white with blonde hair, a “skinny” face, and light facial hair growth.

Authorities are expected to provide more information during a 1 p.m. press conference.

The incident is being investigated by Webster police, detectives from the Connecticut State Police, and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-943-1212, or email crimetips@websterpolice.com.

Anyone who has any surveillance video, or still pictures from the area of May Street Park from 2:30 pm to 3:30 p.m. on May 31 should contact the Webster Police Department.

Police are also asking anyone with surveillance video or still photos of Lake Parkway and/or Thompson Road from 2:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. to contact police.

