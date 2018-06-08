Webster police searching for brazen Wave Runner thief

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police are looking for a thief accused of hitching a trailer holding two Wave Runners to the back of his pickup truck and driving away Monday night.

A man driving a 2003-2006 GMC four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of Lakeview Marine on Thompson Road about 9 p.m., backed up to a trailer holding two Yamaha Wave Runners, hitched it to his vehicle and drove off, according to a post on the Webster police Facebook page.

Police say the suspect approached and left the parking lot in the direction of Thompson, Connecticut.

The Wave Runners that were stolen are a 2008 Yamaha SHO Cruiser and a 2017 Yamaha FX Cruiser SVHO with a limited edition JL Audio Slam Pack System, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call the Webster Police Departments Detective Bureau at 508-943-1212.

