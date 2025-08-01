WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person who bailed from a car in Webster, in connection to a shooting in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, according to officials.

SKY 7 HD is over the area on Route 16.

Officials say one person is already in custody.

Details at this time are limited.

