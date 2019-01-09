WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police are searching for a suspect after two shots were fired into a home in Webster on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Robinson Street about 7:30 a.m. determined that the rear of 69 Lake St. had been hit by two bullets, according to Webster police/

Although police were “relatively certain” that the suspect was no longer int he area, nearby St. Joseph’s school was placed into what they called a “soft lockdown” and Park Avenue Elementary School was advised of the situation.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are searching for a possibly white or light-skinned male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing a black hooded parka-style jacket and dark-colored pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Webster police at 508-943-1212. Anonymous tips can be left at http://www.websterpolice.com and 508-949-3874.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)