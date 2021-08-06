WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Frustration and trash are piling up in Webster.

Residents say Republic Services has not been by to collect the garbage in two weeks. Outside Christopher Shaugnessy’s Granite Street home, the trash heap is only getting bigger.

“People drive by and must think these people are disgusting,” he said. “I thought people didn’t pay their bills, that’s why all this trash was out.”

But, the disgusting delay is not the result of overdue bills. A spokesperson for Republic Services of Auburn says it all comes down to “staffing challenges.”

“Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the recycling and waste disposal industry is no different,” the spokesperson said. “Due to these staffing challenges, some collections in Webster have been delayed. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that missed collections are addressed in a reasonable amount of time.”

The spokesperson added that nationwide, there is a shortage of CDL truck drivers and that is affecting the recycling and waste disposal industry.

People who are fed up with the foul smell say they are hoping for a quick fix.

“Maggots and flies, I just can’t get over that,” Shaugnessy said. “I just get the chills man. It’s disgusting. Next, it’s going to be cockroaches.”

Republic Services says they are actively hiring people to join their team. More information can be found here.

