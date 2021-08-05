WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster residents have been facing garbage collection delays recently as a result of ‘staffing challenges’, according to a statement released by Republic Services of Auburn.

A Republic Services spokesperson said that the company is working to get caught up as the recycling and waste disposal industry faces staffing shortages nationwide.

“Due to these staffing challenges, some collections in Webster have been delayed,” the spokesperson said. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that missed collections are addressed in a reasonable amount of time.”

