Webster surveys damage after unconfirmed report of tornado

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Webster is cleaning up after a damaging storm moved through the area, and investigators are now working to determine whether a tornado touched down in the town.

Along main street, fire crews and utility crews were working to clean up after intense wind and rain moved through the area.

The storm reached a pinnacle just before 10 a.m. The tornado has not been confirmed, but 7News chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says conditions at that time were favorable for a tornado.

A tornado warning was issued for Worcester and Middlesex counties until 10:45 a.m.

Images and video sent to 7News by viewers show intense wind and rain that left behind a mess of damage. Thousands were without power in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

One woman was working at a dance studio on Main Street and spoke to 7News about the scene.

“All of a sudden we heard a huge explosion,” she said, “We heard our windows pop in the front of our studio and all the lights went out, and immediately we just grabbed our purses and cell phones and we ran into the basement.”

The National Weather Service says it is sending a team of meteorologists to the scene to determine whether a tornado officially touched down in the area.

