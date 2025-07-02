SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran water ski day took place Wednesday in Shrewsbury.

The Webster Water Ski Collective hosted the unique event that is open to all active military and veterans of any ability or disability.

“It could be lower body injuries, spinal cord injuries, or it could be cognitive issues such as autism, mental issues, brain issues, anything,” said Ryan Desroches, Director of adaptive skiing of the Webster Water Ski Collective. “We kind of take anyone who would like to get on the water and give them the ability to have a fun day.”

The event includes a barbeque and day on Lake Quinsigamond with veterans from all branches of the military in attendance.

The group had 32 veterans sign up to attend this year. Many of them tried out the event last year and returned for round two.

“We got to go last year for the first time they did a program for the vets and it was fabulous,” said Jody Schaffer, a veteran.

“They were able to help me have the confidence to be able to ski,” said Barbara Jackson, a veteran.

But, the event is for everyone, even beginners. The volunteers are expert skiers ready to help everyone learn to enjoy themselves out on the water.

“You can see them enjoying life, enjoying the water, enjoying being driven behind the boat, the smiles that we see on their faces its just amazing,” said Leonardo Topa, President of the Webster Water Ski Collective.

