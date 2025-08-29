CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster woman is facing multiple charges after Concord police say she “maliciously pulled fire alarms and then left a suspicious suitcase behind at a local business“.

April Grueter, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with false fire alarm, tampering with a fire call box, disorderly conduct, and possession of a hoax device.

Concord firefighters were called to the Dunkin on Sudbury Road around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm activation.

When they arrived, they found two alarms in the building were maliciously pulled by a woman who had left the store.

Police say that woman then went next door to Nine Acre Farm Convenience store, where she made threatening statements and left a suitcase inside the store before leaving in a vehicle.

The convenience store and Dunkin were both closed, and all businesses within 300 feet were evacuated as a precaution while a State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to evaluate the suitcase, according to officials.

Lincoln Police and Massachusetts State Police located the woman’s crashed car on South Great Road in Lincoln a short time later.

They say the woman fled the vehicle, but they found her in a wooded area nearby.

