WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plaza in Webster is closed Friday morning as police conduct an active, ongoing criminal investigation, Webster Police announced on Facebook.

Webster and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the plaza.

The East Main Street Plaza is closed to the public, including businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent a Center. Burger King remains open.

Webster Police will give an update as to when the businesses can reopen as soon as they can. No other information was immediately available.

