WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salvation Army worker in Waltham were surprised to find a wedding band and an engagement ring in their kettle.

The rings donated outside the Waltham Market Basket were accompanied by a note: “This ring is being given in love for a second time. Like the first time, I hope this ring will bring joy and make a difference.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)