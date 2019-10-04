Wedding bells turn to fire alarms at firefighter’s wedding in Dracut

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - As a Lawrence firefighter, Dana Francis is used to being on call. He thought he would get the night off for his wedding however, the universe had other plans.

Francis’s wedding was interrupted by alarm bells and sirens Saturday after smoke filled the St. Francis’s Church kitchen.

“I was sitting next to my brother and literally, we were like what the heck is going on,” guest and fellow firefighter Jean Jimenez said.

Without skipping a beat, they jumped into action.

Meanwhile, as friends and family filed out, wedding coordinator Jessica Keefe tried to figure out how to salvage the wedding after such a coincidence.

“The mother of the groom went up to do the second reading and just like, evacuate evacuate,” Keefe said. “I was like, this is a joke right?”

The bridal party made the most of the situation and posed for some photos with the firetrucks.

“The couple was so gracious. You know? It could have been awful,” Keefe said.

The couple eventually got the all-clear to walk back inside the church and walk out, this time as husband and wife.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)