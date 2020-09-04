Wedding, jail outbreak in Maine lead to school precautions

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a Maine jail that is linked to another outbreak at a wedding poses enough of a risk that schools in the southern part of the state should take more precautions, state education officials said.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that York County schools have been designated as facing higher risk than the rest of the state. York, Maine’s southernmost county, is home to an outbreak of more than 80 cases at an Alfred jail, as well as other outbreaks.

The jail cases overlap with a larger outbreak centered on a wedding reception in Millinocket, in the northern part of the state, that has sickened more than 140 people and killed three in total. State officials have said a jail employee attended the August reception.

Maine uses a color-coded system to describe the virus risk faced by school district in the state. Every county had been designated green, the lowest risk, but the Mills administration moved York County to yellow, which means elevated risk, on Friday.

“This change in classification is made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in York County in their decisions to deliver instruction,” the Maine Department of Education said in a statement.

The administration of Mills, a Democrat, said Friday the state has recategorized York in part because its positivity rate of 1.8% is three times the state average.

All schools in York County already plan to start the school years under hybrid learning models, the Maine Department of Education said. The new yellow risk designation also advises the districts to take additional precautions, the education department said.

All other counties in Maine are under the green designation.

