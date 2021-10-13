BOSTON (WHDH) - Wednesday marked the last day to register to vote in the upcoming city elections in Massachusetts.

A total of 61 communities in the Bay State are set to vote on Nov. 2.

Voters can go on Secretary of State William Galvin’s website to check their registration information, update their address, or register to vote for the first time.

Those who are unable to register to vote online can visit their local election offices until 8 p.m. for in-person voter registration.

Mail-in voter registration forms will also be accepted if they are postmarked by Wednesday.

A list of cities and towns holding elections on Nov. 2 and their polling hours can be found here.

