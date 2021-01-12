Wednesday’s Celtics-Magic game postponed due to coronavirus protocols

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NBA has postponed Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

The Celtics have several players who have been unable to play for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s games against Miami on Sunday and Chicago on Monday were also postponed.

All of the games will be rescheduled for a later date.

