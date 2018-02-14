WEEI to suspend programming Friday so hosts can undergo sensitivity training

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston sports radio station WEEI announced Wednesday that it will suspend live programming on Friday so show hosts can undergo mandatory sensitivity training.

The decision comes in response to some controversial comments made last week by midday host and former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria.

Fauria was suspended after he did an impression of Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee, who is Asian-American.

All programming from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be suspended, according to the station.

The station released a statement that reads in part:

“WEEI is in the process of closely reevaluating our policies and procedures in an effort to ensure that our programming is never intolerant or harmful to our listeners.”

